On Tuesday, the NFL had its first COVID-19 outbreak.

Per USA TODAY Sports, the Tennessee Titans have shut down their facilities until “at least” Saturday due to three players and five other people with the team testing positive, and the Minnesota Vikings — who played Tennessee on Sunday — closed theirs. The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to play the Titans on Sunday, and in a statement, the team said, “We have been informed to proceed with our game preparations for Sunday’s game until we are informed otherwise.”

The information that’s coming out about is all quickly changing by the minute, but the possibility of a postponed/canceled/moved game already has NFL Twitter abuzz with suggestions about how the complicated scheduling the league has could be shuffled around to accommodate a game that could be moved:

We’ll see if any of this is even necessary as we find out more, and I would hope the NFL had contingency plans in place for a scenario like this one. But if the game gets moved, canceled or postponed, it’s going to be very, very complicated for the league as a whole.