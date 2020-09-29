The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars, 2-0, in Game 6 en route to their second Stanley Cup win in franchise history on Monday night, and Victor Hedman is a big reason why. The Lightning had so much offensive firepower throughout the series, but it turned out that the defenseman was the most valuable player.

Following the series-clinching victory, Hedman was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the most valuable player in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Hedman registered seven points throughout the Stanley Cup Finals, including recording an assist on Brayden Point’s first period goal. The Swedish defenseman recorded at least one point in each of Tampa Bay’s four wins in the series. He is the 11th defenseman to win the Conn Smythe Trophy and the first since 2015, when Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith won it. I

The Lightning defenseman’s most impressive performance came in Game 3 when he scored a goal and recorded a pair of assists. Tampa dominated the Stars in that 5-2 win, which was highlighted by star forward Steven Stamkos providing a spark as he scored a first-period goal. Hedman was able to find the back of the net early in the second period as he was wide-open in the slot following a scrum and deposited the easy goal.

Hedman is the fourth defenseman in the last 20 years to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.