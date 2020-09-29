Description: RR Vs KOL MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: Rajasthan look to keep their impeccable and sparkling winning record intact.

With two wins from two, Rajasthan Royals couldn’t have dreamt up a better start in this edition of the Indian Premier League. Sitting right in the pinnacles of the points tally, the side will be looking to keep this winning spree going when it takes to the middle in its first contest of the new week.

The side’s foregone win was the talk of the two last week. Staring a defeat as things spiralled on a downward pummelling, the club ended up scripting the highest ever run chase in the marquee league, one which came in the week of a gargantuan effort from Tewatia.

Along with the Royals, Rahul Tewatia ensured that his name was etched in the golden chapters of the league with his heroic match winning knock. Struggling to settle into his groove as he bogged down and disrupted Rajasthan’s run chase, Tewatia burst alive in Cottrell’s over, peeling it for five sixes to go down in the folklore of batting efforts.

RR Vs KOL MyTeam11 Probable Winner

Their opponents of the day meanwhile ended up registering their opening win of the season after getting the better of SRH. It was far from a convincing result through for KKR with SRH being the architects of their own demise as their paper thin batting unit crumbled like a house of cars.

Buoyed by their pulsating run chase, Rajasthan are set to come out hammer and tongs today to register their third win on the spin.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

This is a wicket to come out and bat on. The tradition of winning the toss has gone up in smoke with the chasing side failing to register a win over here till now.

The bounce comes on extremely nicely onto the bat in the first half, a surface where strokeplay is extremely easy.

Weather

Nothing changes today either with us set to be in for extremely hot conditions.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 0 Lost: 3

Average First Innings Score

180

Probable Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat

KKR

Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun, Kamlesh

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: Rajasthan Vs KKR

Date And Time: 30th September, Wednesday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: International Cricket Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal

KKR

Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi

Wicket-Keeper

Sanju Samson is once again showing why he deserves to be India’s mainstay wicket-keeper. He’s taken centrestage inside the first couple of weeks in the league, a player who has two half-centuries in as many matches to yet again prove his naysayers wrong.

Partnering up with him is he truning Jos Butler. Although he didn’t deliver the last time around, his sprawling skill set and clean hitting brand of scoring is well revered.

Batsmen

Steve Smith has taken absolutely no time in settling into his groove for Rajasthan. He has been pivotal in both of his side’s wins, scoring two half-centuries on the bounce to see him become a must have pick for us.

KKR on the other hand see us opt for Shubman Gill as the first pick for the encounter. Although he’s not quite the most consistent of names, he showed what he can do when he comes alive with his match winning effort of seventy against SRH.

Eoin Morgan remained unbeaten on forty two in the same fixture with the two stitching together a match winning stand for the side.

All-Rounders

Andre Russell might not have justified his stature till now but he’s gotten the two wickets in two matches and his explosiveness with the bat makes him a must have pick for us,

We are going to be opting for Sunil Narine next to him. Although his West Indian counterpart has had a horrid start to the league, his opening slot plus assured four overs with the ball make him too do a player to do away with.

The Royals on the other hand will see us immerse faith in the pick of Rahul Tewatia after his sensational, gripping match winning run chase the last time around.

Bowling Order

Pat Cummins is being made to work really hard to justify his moniker as the most expensive bowler in the league ever. However, he did show why the bank was broken for him the last time around as he pitched the ball in all the right areas to see us earmark him for the contest.

The Royals meanwhile see us rope in a duo. We begin with Jofra Archer, someone whose cameos in the two encounters have escalated his value.

Tom Curran’s ability to switch up the balls always make him a solid wicket taking option to see him be indulged in as well by us.

Captain And Vice-Captain

RR Bat First: With a staggering 159 runs in two encounters, Samson captains our side while Smith is the vice-captain.

KKR Bat First: Smith relishes run chases to see him be our captain while Samson is the vice-captain.

MyTeam11 Team

Butler, Samson, Morgan, Gill, Smith, Andre, Sunil, Tewatia, Cummins, Archer, Curran

