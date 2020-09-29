RR vs KOL Fantasy Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 30 September 2020 (Dubai)

Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. A run-fest can be assured in this game considering the form of their top-order players.

Rajasthan Royals have been flying in the tournament so far and they broke the record of highest ever run chase in the history of IPL last time around. The batting form of Sanju Samson and Steve Smith has been brilliant whereas Rahul Tewatia has emerged as a sweet surprise. The bowlers will also be relieved in this game as the ground of Sharjah has been no less than a graveyard for the bowlers. The Royals have the momentum with them and they would like to continue their good run.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, won their last game convincingly against the SRH and would like to create a momentum now. The batting form of Shubhman Gill and Eoin Morgan will be a really important thing for this side and even Pat Cummins bowled really well in the last game. The Knights would like their Caribbean duo of Narine & Russel to fire and if both of them get going then they can be unstoppable in the tournament.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 at Dubai is 180.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 5; Batting 1st Won: 5; Batting 2nd Won: 0

Match Details :

Probable XI for both sides:-

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Sunil Narine, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russel, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Charkravarthy.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, and Sanju Samson.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Andre Russel, Eoin Morgan, and Shubhman Gill.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Rajasthan Royals – Jofra Archer and Tom Curran.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Pat Cummins.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Shubhman Gill, Eoin Morgan, and Andre Russel.

RR vs KOL Team Wicket-Keeper

Jos Buttler (Price 10.5) and Sanju Samson (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Samson has been smashing the ball so far in the tournament and has scored 159 runs in just a couple of innings so far in the tournament. However, the track of Dubai will be a little challenging for sure whereas Buttler looked rusty in the last game but is expected to be good for this game and there is no doubt at all about his batting quality. This duo can rip apart any bowling line-up in the tournament.

RR vs KOL Team Batsmen

Steve Smith (Price 10) will be our batsman from the Rajasthan Royals. Smith has been batting fantastically in the tournament so far and has scored two half-centuries in two games. He will open the innings for his side and is an un-droppable option.

Eoin Morgan (Price 9) and Shubhman Gill (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Both of them are classic players and finally, they came into their rhythm in the last game. Gill played a brilliant knock of 70 runs whereas Morgan also looked good in his 42 runs inning. They are the main core of Kolkata’s batting and will play a huge role in this game as well.

RR vs KOL Team All-Rounders

Rahul Tewatia (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Rajasthan Royals. Tewatia is now an IPL superstar and the heroics he showed in the last game will be remembered for very long. He clearly proved his powers with the bat and the ground of Dubai will certainly help his leg-spin bowling as well in this game.

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounder from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Russel has not been in a really good form in the tournament so far but he is a genuine match-winner. He picked a wicket in his bowling at the death overs in the last game and may very well get promoted in batting on this big ground.

RR vs KOL Team Bowlers

Jofra Archer (Price 9) and Ankit Rajpoot (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Rajasthan Royals. Archer is one of the best white-ball bowlers around and he will really enjoy bowling on this much larger ground whereas Rajpoot also picked a wicket in the last game and his IPL stats are impressive as well. Both of them will be picked for this game.

Shivam Mavi (Price 8) and Kuldeep Yadav (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Mavi is a youngster and he has bowled really well in the tournament so far whereas Kuldeep is struggling to find his form but this ground can certainly help him bowl some wicket-taking deliveries and there is no doubt over his class.

[Alternate Changes: Jos Buttler and Kuldeep Yadav Out, Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins In]

Match Prediction: Rajasthan Royals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sanju Samson and Shubhman Gill

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Andre Russel and Joss Buttler

