RR vs KKR Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 12th match of IPL 2020.

The 12th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai tomorrow.

Rajasthan, who have won both their IPL 2020 matches and how, are at the second position on the points table. On the other hand, Kolkata are at the sixth position with a victory and a loss to their name till now.

While these are just early days in the tournament, expect teams to undergo a change in positions. Royals, who have played a couple of high-scoring matches, will be playing their first match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Similarly, Knight Riders will also travel to Dubai for the first time as their first two encounters were in Abu Dhabi.

4️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣@imkuldeep18‘s best figures in the tournament have come up against our next opponent. More of this magic tomorrow, please! 😍#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Z5uWhfMTVB — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 29, 2020

Knight Riders’ exciting bowling attack had restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 142/4 in their previous match. It will be fascinating to see how KKR’s bowlers perform against Rajasthan tomorrow.

RR vs KKR Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 21

Matches won by RR: 10