The Qualifiers for the DreamHack Masters Winter have been announced for all the 4 regions of NA, EU, Asia and Oceania.

The schedule for the qualifiers were released and the main event is scheduled for the end of November.

The event has a combined prize pool of $250,000.

The open qualifiers for the each region shortly with NA to begin proceedings.

From the NA open qualifiers, 4 teams will qualify for the closed qualifiers.

Four more invited teams will join then and will compete for the 2 spots for the main event.

Asia and Oceania qualifiers will begin from October 16th-17th.

Only two teams will get a chance at the closed qualifier which is scheduled on 18th of October.

Single team from each of those region will make it to the main event.

EU will be the last region to hold the qualifiers on November 3rd-4th and the following closed qualifying the next day.

The format is similar to the NA one , with 2 teams qualifying for the main event.

For more information about the event and signing up for it visit the DreamHack website.