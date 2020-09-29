According to Skip Bayless, Jimmy Butler is the only player in the NBA who’s not afraid of facing LeBron James. He backs the Heat to come good in the Finals.

The Miami Heat sealed qualification to the NBA Finals a day after the Lakers did so, winning their Conference Finals by a 4-2 margin.

Their 4th quarter surge against the Celtics in Game 6 came on the back of some stellar defense by Butler. Both Butler and Adebayo have been instrumental to the Heat’s run to the Finals so far.

Skip Bayless on Jimmy Butler’s fearless attitude

According to Skip, the lone NBA superstar who’s not scared or intimidated by LeBron James on a basketball court is Jimmy Butler. The two-way wing has played some elite level basketball on both sides of the floor in the bubble.

He finds offense for the Heat when no one else can. Butler is also not afraid of the tough defensive assignments and will probably ask for the James assignment for himself.

Paul Pierce says today’s players are afraid of LeBron James. He’s right… except for Jimmy Butler. Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 28, 2020

The Heat will be heavy underdogs in the Finals. They have neither the experience nor the offensive star power that LeBron James and Anthony Davis bring to the table.

What they do have, however, is a motion offense that is working stupendously in the playoffs, and the personnel to harry both LeBron and AD and keep them on their toes.

It might be too early to say this, but the Heat are probably one of the most underestimated teams to make the Finals in league history. They might just spring a surprise or two.