After Patrick Mahomes won a Super Bowl last season, it feels like he’s gotten even better than he was during that run, and completing his usual set of unorthodox throws and deep strikes with ease.

One thing is for sure, and the numbers back it up: he is positively unstoppable in the month of September, which is also kind of amazing. There are athletes known for slow starts at the beginnings of seasons, especially if they don’t get much time in the preseason.

But Mahomes is both amazing on his own and has continuity on his side this season.

That brings us to the stat:

That’s wild. Not a single interception! He’s thrown 18 in his young career, for what it’s worth.

Also, he set a milestone by throwing for over 10,000 passing yards in his career the fastest, passing Kurt Warner:

Just amazing.