Patrick Mahomes is using his platform on “Monday Night Football” to show everyone that he is ridiculously good at football and the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs are still the very best team in football.

And he did all of that in the first half!

Mahomes threw three spectacular, and totally different, touchdown passes in the first half in Baltimore as the Chiefs went into the break ahead 27-10.

Mahomes threw an underhanded shovel pass for a TD, then he dropped in a perfect pass for another TD, and he finished off the trio with a long pass that was way too easy.

Let’s take a look at all three of those gems.

The shovel:

The dime:

The bomb:

Yeah, not too bad of a first half there, Mr. Mahomes.

NFL Twitter was in awe: