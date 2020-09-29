Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdowns and ran for one more on Monday night in an incredible performance to grab a win over the Baltimore Ravens, keeping him undefeated in the month of September in his unreal NFL career.

And after his fourth touchdown, the world watched him count to four on his fingers and then shrug, a little trash talk about the night he was having.

But was it also calling out fellow players for voting him fourth overall in the annual NFL top 100 rankings (the top player happened to be his opponent Monday nigh in Lamar Jackson)?

It’s possible. And Mahomes was asked that very question after the game, to which his answer seemed like it was pointing in that direction:

His fiancee Brittany Matthews seemed to also point in that direction:

Either way, Mahomes definitely earned the right to call everyone out.