Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports



Patrick Mahomes may be the only person on planet Earth who is enjoying himself in 2020. In the same calendar year where he’s won his first Super Bowl title, signed a half-billion-dollar contract extension, bought a minority stake in a professional baseball team and got engaged, the Chiefs quarterback continued his good fortune on Monday night.

In the midst of Kansas City’s eventual 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to surpass 10,000 yards passing. Mahomes did so in the 34th game of his career, which is two games faster than Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who previously held the record as he moved past the milestone in just 36 games.

Mahomes was able to cross that marker in the second quarter of Monday’s win as he completed a 13-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce that landed him at 10,008 for his career. Overall, it was a dazzling display by the Super Bowl LIV MVP as he completely outdueled the reigning NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson. Mahomes completed 31 of his 42 passes on the night for 385 yards, four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed four times for 26 yards and another score.

Despite the prolific start to his career through the air, the 25-year-old still has a ways to go to really climb around the top of this all-time list. Saints quarterback Drew Brees currently sits as the league’s all-time leading passer with 78,176 yards (and counting) while Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady is right behind him at No. 2 all-time with 75,324 yards (and counting). Only four quarterbacks in the history of the game have surpassed the 70K passing yards mark (Peyton Manning and Brett Favre being the other two).

While he still needs to pile up plenty of yards over the next decade-plus, Mahomes looks well on his way to joining that elite group of all-time passers. At the very least, he should be primed to be inside the top-10 when his career is all said and done.