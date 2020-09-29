Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier agree to fight each other for a bout that will produce Charity proceeds.

Conor McGregor, who is in talks to box Manny Pacquiao, to generate relief funds for the Covid-19 victims, is evidently open for another charity fight. On September 28, Conor McGregor via social media has challenged the No.2 Lightweight Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier, whose match up against Tony Ferguson derailed midway in talks, has also agreed to fight The Notorious One through the same medium. The two have met in the Octagon once before in 2014, in a Featherweight contest, where McGregor scored a TKO victory after just 1 minute and 46 seconds, of Round 1. However, since then Poirier’s graph has only gone upwards, therefore same stats may not repeat.

The fight proposed by McGregor, won’t be under UFC’s purview, and it will just be a one-off contest between the two superior professionals, at a mutually agreed place.

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to first address Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani’s discussion about the his latest claims of being held up.

Then Dustin Poirier seemingly called out McGregor.

In response, the Irishman, laid out a challenge in front of the Diamond, for a fight that will produce money for the needy.

Conor wrote, “Hey bro! You want to do an MMA charity fight? Zero to do with the ufc. I will donate half a mill towards your charity for it. Sell it on ppv or work a tv deal and we work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many. Strictly a charity “exhibition.”

The challenge was instantly accepted by The Lafayette native. “Yeah lets go! Marquess of Queensberry Rules Exhibition”?

Conor McGregor further elaborated on the offer, and within minutes an official date and a venue was shared. “December 12th in the Point depot, Ireland. No weigh ins. Open weight, unified rules. I will arrange all travel fare for you and family. McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation. Charity Mixed Martial Arts!”

Dustin Poirier concluded the back-and-forth by stating, “December 12 Circle your calendars.”

So, according to these posts, Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier 2, will take place on December 12, 2020. Consume this.

