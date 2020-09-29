Mike Dinovo / USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball’s 2020 playoffs will get started Tuesday with the Wild Card Series. Sixteen teams – more than half the league — are making up the field in these unique playoffs, and the bracket was finalized Sunday. The league has announced game times and TV info for the first two days of games, and the Twins will host the Astros in Tuesday’s first game.

The Rays are the top seed in the American League, and they’ll face the Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series. Meanwhile, the Yankees earned the AL’s No. 5 seed and will travel to face Cleveland. In the National League, the No. 1 Dodgers will square off with the No. 8 Brewers, who are one of four NL Central teams to make the postseason. You can find the full playoff bracket here.

In the American League, the two Division Series will be hosted in California. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 1 and 8 and the Nos. 4 and 5 series will play in PETCO Park, home of the San Diego Padres. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 2 and 7 and the Nos. 3 and 6 matchups will play at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Over in the National League, the Division Series will be hosted in Texas. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 1 and 8 and the Nos. 4 and 5 series will play at Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 2 and 7 and the Nos. 3 and 6 matchups will play at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

PETCO Park will serve as the host for the AL Championship Series, while Globe Life Park will host both, the NL Championship Series and the World Series.

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

Tue., Sept. 29

AL Game 1

 Twins vs. Astros 2 p.m. ABC Target Field

AL Game 1

A’s vs. White Sox

3 p.m.

ESPN

RingCentral Coliseum

AL Game 1

Rays vs. Blue Jays

5 p.m.

TBS

Tropicana Field

AL Game 1

Cleveland vs. Yankees

7 p.m.

ESPN

Progressive Field

Wed., Sept. 30

NL Game 1

Braves vs. Reds

12 p.m.

ESPN

Truist Park

AL Game 2

Twins vs. Astros

1 p.m.

ESPN2

Target Field

NL Game 1

Cubs vs. Marlins

2 p.m.

ABC

Wrigley Field

AL Game 2

A’s vs. White Sox

3 p.m.

ESPN

RingCentral Coliseum

AL Game 2

Rays vs. Blue Jays

4 p.m.

TBS

Tropicana Field

NL Game 1

Padres vs. Cardinals

5 p.m.

ESPN2

Petco Park

AL Game 2

Cleveland vs. Yankees

7 p.m.

ESPN

Progressive Field

NL Game 1

Dodgers vs. Brewers

10 p.m.

ESPN

Dodger Stadium

Thurs., Oct. 1

AL Game 3*

Rays vs. Blue Jays

TBD

TBS

Tropicana Field

AL Game 3*

A’s vs. White Sox

TBD

TBD

RingCentral Coliseum

AL Game 3*

Twins vs. Astros

TBD

TBD

Target Field

AL Game 3*

Cleveland vs. Yankees

TBD

TBD

Progressive Field

NL Game 2

Dodgers vs. Brewers

TBD

TBD

Dodger Stadium

NL Game 2

Braves vs. Reds

TBD

TBD

Truist Park

NL Game 2

Cubs vs. Marlins

TBD

TBD

Wrigley Field

NL Game 2

Padres vs. Cardinals

TBD

TBD

Petco Park

Fri., Oct. 2

NL Game 3*

Dodgers vs. Brewers

TBD

TBD

Dodger Stadium

NL Game 3*

Braves vs. Reds

TBD

TBD

Truist Park

NL Game 3*

Cubs vs. Marlins

TBD

TBD

Wirgley Field
NL Game 3* Padres vs. Cardinals TBD TBD Petco Park

*- if necessary  

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Mon., Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

TBS

San Diego

ALDS Game 1

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles

Tue., Oct. 6

ALDS Game 2

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

TBS

San Diego

ALDS Game 2

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles

NLDS Game 1

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Arlington

NLDS Game 1

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Houston

Wed., Oct. 7

ALDS Game 3

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

TBS

San Diego

ALDS Game 3

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles

NLDS Game 2

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Arlington

NLDS Game 2

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Houston

Thurs., Oct. 8

ALDS Game 4*

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

TBS

San Diego

ALDS Game 4*

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles

NLDS Game 3

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

FS1/MLBN

Arlington

NLDS Game 3

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

FS1/MLBN

Houston

Fri., Oct. 9

ALDS Game 5*

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

TBS

San Diego

ALDS Game 5*

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles

NLDS Game 4*

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

FS1

Arlington

NLDS Game 4*

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

FS1

Houston

Sat., Oct. 10

NLDS Game 5*

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

FS1

Arlington

NLDS Game 5*

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

FS1

Houston

*- if necessary  

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

Sun., Oct. 11

ALCS Game 1

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego

Mon., Oct. 12

ALCS Game 2

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 1

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1

Arlington 

Tue., Oct. 13

ALCS Game 3

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 2

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington 

Wed., Oct. 14

ALCS Game 4

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 3

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington 

Thurs., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 5*

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 4

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington 

Fri., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 6*

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 5*

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington 

Sat., Oct. 17

ALCS Game 7*

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 6*

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington 

Sun., Oct. 18

NLCS Game 7*

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington

*- if necessary  

2020 World Series (best-of-seven)

Tue., Oct. 20

Game 1

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

Wed., Oct. 21

Game 2

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

Fri., Oct. 23

Game 3

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

Sat., Oct. 24

Game 4

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox  

Arlington

Sun., Oct. 25

Game 5*

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

Tue., Oct. 27

Game 6*

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

Wed., Oct. 28

Game 7*

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

*- if necessary 

