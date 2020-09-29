JJ Redick finds the 2020 Miami Heat quite similar to the the 2004 Detroit Pistons; says the Heat have a chance.

The Miami Heat pride themselves on having perhaps, the best chemistry in the league. Almost any video that surfaces from the Miami Heat locker room shows the players in high spirits, having a great time.

Another jersey added to @JimmyButler‘s collection. Erik Spoelstra – University of Portland c/o 1992. #SpoKnows pic.twitter.com/ZWBze9rEyk — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 28, 2020

Every single player on the Miami Heat roster plays the game unselfishly, putting all ego aside. The Heat do not have a definitive do-it-all superstar, as they have many solid, All-Star calibre pieces that mesh perfectly together.

So on his Old Man and the Three podcast, JJ Redick drew similarities between this Heat team, and the classic 2004 Detroit Pistons team.

JJ Redick says the Miami Heat are reminiscent of the 2004 Detroit Pistons

When talking about the Heat on his podcast, JJ Redick drew semblance to the Ben Wallace and Chauncey Billups led Detroit Pistons.

The main reason as to why this comparision was made was due to the fact that there was no true, definitive superstar on either the ’04 Pistons, nor this Miami Heat. It can be argued that Ben Wallace and Jimmy Butler are superstars, however, they most definitely aren’t Tim Duncan or LeBron James.

Another reason would be due to the defensive minded play style both these teams exude when playing at their highest level.

The Pistons effectively locked down the paint and the Heat with their 3-2 zone limit drives to the basket and make sure to put up good contest from beyond the arc.

The Miami Heat have their own culture

“HeatCulture” has become a staple for the Miami Heat, as the Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra led team hold their players up to a certain standard. Jimmy Butler talked about this with Redick on his podcast earlier this season.

The Heat are now set to face off against the LeBron James led Lakers, just as the Pistons did, when they matched up against the Kobe led Lakers, back in 2004.