Back in January, disturbing videos of who appeared to be former NBA player Delonte West in which he was shown involved with a fight on a street in Maryland and eventually in handcuffs.

His former St. Joseph’s teammate Jameer Nelson and ex-coach Phil Martelli tweeted at the time that they were supportive of West and his struggles with mental health, hoping he would get the help he needed.

That help came on Monday from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. With more images of West surfacing in recent days, Cuban confirmed to ESPN that he picked up the former Mav from a gas station in Dallas. And then there was this report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania about what happened next:

West last played in the NBA for the Mavericks in 2011-12.