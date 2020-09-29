One of the most infamous meth-heads in the NBA recently, Delonte West is broke and was found loitering around a gas station before Mark Cuban picked him up.

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008, Delonte West has been the subject of some really nasty rumors and allegations over the years. These include him having an affair with LeBron James’s mother Gloria, one that he has vehemently denied.

West was arrested for traffic and gun violations in September 2009.

Mark Cuban rescues former Mavs player Delonte West from a gas station

In a short video that was shared by Complex Sports, Delonte West is seen at the counter of a gas station market. Shortly after, Mark Cuban is seen taking him to his car while being masked as per Covid regulations.

It is difficult to tell from the camera angles what mental state Delonte West is in. But this news follows a few days after the revelation that West has become bankrupt.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban picked up Delonte West at a Dallas gas station on Monday. He is attempting to help the homeless former NBA player get his life back on track, Cuban confirmed to ESPN.

Delonte West agreed to meet Mark Cuban at a Texas gas station and is now currently at a local hotel, per @TMZ West’s family has desperately been trying to get him to go to rehab and he is becoming open towards it. Cuban offered to cover all expenses for West’s recovery. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/lkcIrRwM4z — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) September 29, 2020

Over the past few years, West has been spotted at Houston, in the Washington DC area and now downtown Dallas. Only a few days back, news began circulating that the former Celtics and Cavs guard is bankrupt.

It was reported that Doc Rivers was interested in helping him get his life back on track.

West played for 7 years in the NBA, averaging 9.7 points per game during his time with the Cavs, Sonics, Celtics and Mavericks. The 6’4″ guard was part of the consensus best college backcourt in the country along with Jameer Nelson in his junior year.