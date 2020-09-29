Man United News: Manchester United ready to offer a massive bid for Ousmane Dembele for €75 million to bolster the attack.

Manchester United in a surprising turn of events has considered the possibility of signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona this week.

The reports were first initiated by Gerard Romeno who claimed Manchester United is ready to bid €75 million to hire the services of Dembele.

Later Francesc Aguilar validated the rumour by reporting the Dembele’s entourage has confirmed that there is a contact at an advanced stage with Manchester United.

El Manchester United contactó con el Barça y con el entorno de Ousmane Dembélé, tras no lograr fichar por Jason Sancho (Borussia Dortmund). En un principio el Barça dijo no pero las necesidades económicas y el sí de Ronald Koeman decidieron. Trincao y Pedri serán alternativas. — Francesc Aguilar (@FApor_elmundo) September 29, 2020

But the reports later have shown a contrast with Fabrizio Romano claimed that Manchester United is only looking for a loan deal.

Whereas, Dembele is hesitant leaving the club and has rejected the bids by Juventus and Liverpool in the span of the last three months.

Man United are also considering other options, as reported [Sancho is always the “first target” as Bruno was on last summer] 🔴 Ousmane Démbélé: #MUFC would only consider a *loan* deal + the player always refused to leave Barça [turned down #LFC and Juve bids] on last 3 months. https://t.co/cDIeFFhoe1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020

Barcelona sees a good opportunity to invest in reinforcements.

Barcelona this season has multiple interests, they see viable options in Memphis Depay, Lautaro Martinez and Erling Haaland, with the Dutch forward being the cheapest among the three.

The sale of Dembele would be likely to accelerate their pursuit for any of the three players above with Depay and Martinez possessing the strongest links.

Meanwhile, Dembele being a star signing for Barcelona in 2017 has failed to capitalize to his hype, owning to the multiple injuries he has faced with the Catalan club.

Additionally, the rise of Ansu Fati and the arrival of Francisco Trincao in the team has brought Dembele below in Ronald Koeman’s pecking order at Barcelona.

Manchester United finding alternate of Jadon Sancho

One of the biggest reasons Manchester United going for Dembele is the cheaper price tag and the ability the French International holds.

Keeping aside the injuries, Dembele could go onto be one of the best in the games as he has already proven his potential at Borussia Dortmund and had a fair 2018/19 season for Barcelona until injuries marred his progress.

☎️ DEMBELÉ. 29/09 ahora a las 19.55 El FCB niega negociación con el United El United se plantea la operación, si es en formato de PRÉSTAMO, no pagar este verano Dembelé. NO tendría intención de salir del FCB (de momento) Todo esto, es ahora. Quedan 6 días puede pasar de todo pic.twitter.com/PY3PYQIDVe — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) September 29, 2020

Nevertheless, there are only six days left in the summer transfer window, and anything can happen in this while, according to the sources cited above.