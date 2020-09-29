The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second Stanley Cup in franchise history thanks to a 2-0 Game 6 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday. While the team had to celebrate in Edmonton at the empty arena, they are holding a Stanley Cup event of sorts to celebrate the victory with fans in the form of a boat parade.

In addition, the Lightning will also hold a Stanley Cup celebration at Raymond James Stadium. Both events will take place on Wednesday evening with the boat parade beginning at 5 p.m. and the Stanley Cup celebration beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“The Stanley Cup is once again coming home to Tampa and we could not be more proud of the Tampa Bay Lightning for embodying the resilient, fighting spirit of the Tampa Bay community and for bringing the Cup home,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. “Despite every challenge this past year, Tampa continues to ensure that our comeback is even greater than any setback. Thank you to our team for working hard, playing hard, and giving our community something to celebrate. We cannot wait for Stanley to get that tan. GO BOLTS!”

Fans are allowed to stand at the City of Tampa Riverwalk for the boat parade, but are required to exercise social distancing standards and wear face masks. For the Stanley Cup celebration at Raymond James Stadium, social distancing will also be enforced and fans must sign up for free tickets prior to the event.

The Lightning secured their first Stanley Cup since 2004 on Monday when they won the series in six games. Star defenseman Victor Hedman took home the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is annually awarded to the most valuable player during the playoffs.

We can only hope the boat parade looks something like this: