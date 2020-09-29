Jimmy Butler could have very well been on the Los Angeles Lakers if they decided to pursue him in 2019.

With the Miami Heat picking up the victory last night against the Boston Celtics in Game 6, they are set to face off against the number 1 seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler has been very vocal in his post game pressers about the Heat’s bout with the Lakers, acknowledging that going through LeBron James is the way to a championship in the NBA today.

Also read: “The test is LeBron James”: Jimmy Butler on what the Heat need to do to beat Lakers in the NBA Finals

However, Butler did not seem fazed by their matchup as he remained confident, claiming Miami has the ability to beat the Lakers.

Heat’s Jimmy Butler on NBA Finals: “It’s going to have to be d—- near perfect to beat the Lakers. We’re capable of it. We’re not worried about no 5 seed or no 1 seed.” pic.twitter.com/ERu6Ig6dmd — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 28, 2020

This is quite ironic as new information has now surfaced stating Jimmy Butler could’ve very well been on the Lakers this season.

Jimmy Butler may have formed a big 3 with LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The 2019 offseason effectively eradicated the big 3 movement from the NBA, at least for the time being, as new dominant duos formed all over the league.

However, the NBA’s entire landscape might’ve been altered, as after acquiring Anthony Davis, the Lakers were in talks to pursue unrestricted free agent, Jimmy Butler, per Kyle Goon of Orange County register.

“The foundational piece of ‘Heat Culture’ could have been a part of Lakers culture. Jimmy Butler was discussed as an option when the Lakers considered how to use their max salary slot they cleared after the trade for Anthony Davis.” – @kylegoon pic.twitter.com/IKEkxnwKOt — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 29, 2020

“The foundational piece of “Heat Culture” could have been a part of Lakers culture. Jimmy Butler was discussed as an option when the Lakers considered how to use their max salary slot they cleared after the trade for Anthony Davis.” Kyle Goon said.

Rob Pelinka’s Lakers never got a chance to sit down with the All Star, as Jimmy made it very clear he wanted to play in South Beach, as he immediately performed a sign-and-trade with the Heat, from Philly.

With LeBron James involved in a lot of Lakers’ trade decisions, it seems as if the Lakers star had given the go-ahead to pursue the Heat talisman.

Would the Lakers have won it all with Jimmy Butler?

The Lakers were eagerly waiting on Kawhi Leonard’s decision, as they prayed he would sign with them. Alas, Kawhi took his talents to the Clippers.

So now the Lakers, desperately trying to pair the King and the Brow with a 3rd star, thought of Jimmy Butler.

Even though Butler had his eyes set on sunny Miami the whole offseason, there is no doubt that the Lakers with Jimmy would’ve demolished all competition, to win the chip.