Khabib Nurmagomedov lost his father and Coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in July 2020, and has now opened up about how he is coping with the Inconsolable loss.

The reigning Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to face the interim champion Justin Gaethje in a month’s time. With so much up on the line, both individuals are busy perspiring in gym. While Justin Gaethje might be hitting hard, in order to get the ideal practice, because at UFC 254, he would up against an undefeated professional, On the other hand, Nurmagomedov evidently is training hard not only because there’s a fight which is scheduled to take place, but also because he wants to keep himself busy so that emotions do not get the better of him.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Opens Up On How He’s Coping With His Father’s Loss

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently in a UFC Russia video, opened up about his irreparable loss, and reflected on how training is helping him getting through this difficult period. He said, “I trained constantly, because to some extent it relieves depression from me. I train all the time, I like it. When I don’t have training, I’m depressed. I’ve been training all my life… to have good energy, I need to train.”

Khabib continued and conveyed how disciplined his father was, and he is the recipient of same characters. “My father was the same. He always trained. His friends always said that wherever they went, he always had a bag with him. First, he set up a place for himself to sleep, and then he looked for a gym to train. I think I got it from him. This is very important for me, because as long as I’m an active athlete, and as soon as I stop developing, it will be bad.” (Source- Sportskeeda)

Though the fighter would be carrying the burden of so many emotions, and at this point, it might be hard for him to focus on one thing, but Khabib Nurmagomedov is a professional, and is 28-0 in MMA. Therefore, on October 24, he may feel his father’s absence, but only a few doubt that this will have any affect on his performance.

