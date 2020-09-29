Cam Newton had a chance to reflect on his performance calling into the “Greg Hill Show”. Newton discussed his play and the upcoming game against the Chiefs.

Cam Newton talks his new docu-series and why he’s sick of the doubters on ‘The Greg Hill Show’ https://t.co/XifYPssb9O — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) September 29, 2020

Newton didn’t have his finest performance of the season, but it didn’t matter too much as the Patriots rolled to a comfortable 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cam Newton’s Performance Vs. Raiders

Following his first two weeks of play, Cam Newton certainly did disappoint against Las Vegas this Sunday. He completed 17/28 passes for just 162 yards including one touchdown and an interception. Additionally, his running threat was a non-factor.

He only racked up 27 yards on nine carries for a meek three yards per carry. Newton wasn’t afraid to criticize himself in the interview.

“(Sunday) was kind of frustrating in itself,” Newton admitted. “I do understand, knowing and playing in this league long enough, that there will be games like that. And when there are games like that, you’ve just got to find ways to win.

The Patriots certainly did find a way to win in spite of Newton’s low numbers. They ran for a massive 250 yards, topping the 200 yard mark for a second time this season, led by Sony Michel’s 117 yards on nine carries.

“So that’s the optimistic answer. Me personally, with lackluster ball security, just the slow start offensively, this is subpar performance. I know I can play better. I know I can be better, and I know I will be better.”

Newton graded himself a “75” or a “midway C” for his performance this week.

Cam Newton’s Impact On Patriots Rushing Attack

After Tom Brady left the Pats this offseason, the New England offense has taken on a completely new identity. They’ve embraced the ground game and have used it to fuel their wins this season. This identity shift is no small thing either by the way.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: The Patriots have eclipsed 200 rushing yards in a game for the 2nd time this season. The last time the Patriots had 200 rushing yards twice within the first 3 games of a season was 1983. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 27, 2020

Cam Newton’s athleticism has paved the way for this transformation. The Patriots have added all sorts of new plays and concepts to their arsenal this season.

They run RPO’s, jet-sweeps, power options, and zone runs with regularity now, something they had never done during the Tom Brady era.

This also goes to show the impact of their offensive line. Joe Thuney has played phenomenally at center and rookie Michael Onwenu playing left guard filled in nicely for David Andrews. The Patriots also have a league low seven penalties with none on the offensive side.

While things may be different with Cam Newton running things, the Patriots focus on discipline hasn’t changed.

Cam Newton & Patriots Take On Chiefs Next

While Newton’s subpar performance may have gotten it done against the Raiders, they can’t expect that to happen again next week. The Patriots take on the Chiefs next week, facing perhaps their toughest opponent this season.

The Chiefs are just coming off a destruction of the Baltimore Ravens and will look to keep it going against the Patriots. In order to remain competitive against the explosive Chief’s offense, Newton will have to look for ways to beat the Chiefs with his arm.

After all, the Chiefs let Lamar Jackson run for 83 yards but still cruised to a 14 point win. Newton has shown he can play well under Bill Belichick’s system, he’ll just have to find ways to be more consistent going forward.

There is only 1 QB who ranks: – Top 5 in positively graded plays

– Top 5 in avoiding negatively graded plays Cam Newton is that QB. pic.twitter.com/t3U50iNVsR — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) September 27, 2020

