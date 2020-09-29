Virat Kohli reacts to RCB vs MI super over: The captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore laid emphasis on closing games before the super over.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was short of words when asked about the recently concluded nail-biting super over contest against Mumbai Indians in the 13th season of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

“I don’t have words because it was such a rollercoaster. We batted really well to get past 200 [201/3] and the start with the ball was outstanding as well. They [Mumbai Indians] played well in the middle overs, patiently, waiting for the dew to kick in,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Despite not putting on display a much-needed affirmative start, Indians were successful enough to take the match into the super over on the back of Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard’s onslaught.

Thrilling game of cricket. Proud of the character shown by the team. 💪💪 @RCBTweets #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/k8Jqb8Bg1S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2020

In what was a classic case of batsmen dominating bowlers in a T20 match, RCB weren’t helped by a couple of dropped chances in the business end of the match.

“Fielding is something we have to keep working on. If we’d taken out chances again it wouldn’t have been so close. As I said, these little things we’re not capitalising on, we need to work on,” Kohli hoped to rectify fielding errors.

While Mumbai faced severe criticism for not sending Kishan in to bat in the super over, Bangalore sent their most trusted batsmen in AB de Villiers and Kohli himself. Being asked about the decision, Kohli explained how the team management considered him and de Villiers to be the best option for chasing eight runs in a super over.

“I thought about Jasprit’s [Bumrah] going to bowl and use the longer boundary. Thought about who are the best guys to come back for twos and it was me and AB [de Villiers]. It was a good match with Jasprit being the best bowler they have,” Kohli added.

Coming on the back of a shambolic loss against Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers had made three changes to their Playing XI for this match. The skipper appeared to be satisfied with the players who came in namely Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana and Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

“I think the changes that we made, making Washy [Washington Sundar] bowl in the powerplay paid off. I think Isuru [Udana] did well as well. Gurkeerat [Singh Mann] didn’t get a bat but we had the balance right. [Adam] Zampa did well too other than that last over.

“Outstanding super over from [Navdeep] Saini against Hardik [Pandya] and [Kieron] Pollard. I think the long boundary gave him confidence,” Kohli concluded.