“I am contemplating” – Toto Wolff is considering his future at Mercedes amid rumors linking him to Aston Martin.

Austrian investor Toto Wolff has stakes both in Mercedes and Aston Martin. This complicates matter for the Mercedes Team Principal as Aston Martin is returning to F1 next season. Keeping the rumors of a switch alive, Wolff has suggested he is considering his future at Mercedes.

“Yeah, I think I am going to mix it up a little bit,” Wolff said, speaking to Sky Sports F1.

Wolff stressed on the need to promote young management talent within the team and give them a chance. He does go on to add though that he is not necessarily considering quitting as team principal. He also hinted at the prospect of diluting his 30% stake in the Mercedes F1 team. If that happens, the possibility of him making the switch to Aston Martin will only amplify.

“I don’t think this moment has happened yet, but in our team, we look ahead and we look at senior leaders and the potential of young ones coming up. We don’t want to create a bottleneck for talent to prosper and this is why, far in advance, we already look at every position.”

“It doesn’t mean I am quitting as a team principal but I am looking ahead to look and see what my involvement is down the road. I am a shareholder and co-owner of the team so I wouldn’t say that that is it, I am out of there, on the contrary, I am just contemplating.”

Mercedes have won every single season since Toto Wolff took charge, and are in line to win yet again this season. With such an unprecedented success, Mercedes’ parents Diamler would do well to hold on to the Austrian.

Work vs Family for Toto Wolff

Wolff also stressed on the need to be with family, and confirmed he has spoken to Diamler about it. It is not expected to be straightforward, and multiple meetings are expects before his immediate future is confirmed. The Team Principal and stakeholders’ role are separate, but could impact one another going forward.

“The situation is a bit complicated because we are not talking about an employment contract that I have. [It is] more to carve out with Daimler what the future of shareholding can look like and what each other’s expectations are. Find out what Mercedes expectation is for me and what my expectation is for Mercedes.”

“These are discussions that are very productive and good but they drag on for a while because it is a large management and corporation. I need to find out for myself what is good for my family and myself.”