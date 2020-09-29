How to draw Fortnite Skins? We have gathered a great set of video guides with some useful tips of our own to help you ace your Fortnite skin!

Fortnite has probably been the biggest game in the World over the last 3 years. It is also one of the most colourful and creatively designed games of the 21st century. Loads of cool features in the game make it great fun for the players to play. Of these, skins are a very popular part of the game. There are loads of characters and loads of skins. Moreover, most of them look really cool. So, it’s no surprise that a lot of the die-hard fans often try to draw their favourite skins on a piece of paper to freeze the moment in their memory. It’s also a wonderful creative exercise and helps give back to the community.

How to draw Fortnite Skins: Basic tips to follow.

Don’t worry, drawing your Fortnite skin is easier than you may think. At least with the right approach, you can do a pretty good job of it.

First and foremost, look up a previously drawn version on the Internet as your guide. Don’t try to picture the live in-game skin in your head and try to put every detail of it down on the paper. It’s too complex and will only lead to a huge mess. The drawn up skins are simpler and still very beautiful. So, they’re much more “drawable”, so to speak.

Secondly, use a pencil for your first attempt. Don’t jump to sketch pen or marker right away. You may see many YouTube guides use them, but that’s because they are experts at the craft already. Since you’re just starting out, a pencil is better. A sketch pen is unforgiving for your mistakes. So, there’s a chance that you may frustrate yourself if you make too many errors. The Pencil-eraser combo is the way to go. You can always use the marker over the pencil marks for a final touch afterwards!

Lastly, follow the geometric steps as an amateur. Geometric steps to drawing faces, eyes, the body and other features make a good drawing easier to nail. They are “hacks” of a sort. So, instead of beginning from a random place, follow the steps. We’ve linked a few very good YouTube videos below to show you exactly what these steps are and how to follow them.

Some great YouTube guides to use.

Also Read: When was Fortnite made? A journey back in time from 2020.

Also Read: Fortnite Corrupted Legends Pack: Is it worth it?