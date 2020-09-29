Heretics announced the release of their coach following the ESIC Spectator Abuse Ban. The org also announced that the players weren’t having any knowledge of the exploit.

B1GGY’s contract has been terminated the org announced after ESIC banned the coach for 7.5 months.

The bug was used in 26 rounds over 3 games in 2019 by the French coach.

The org also assured that the players were not involved in coach’s use of the usage.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT REGARDING OUR CS:GO COACH 🇬🇧 COMUNICADO OFICIAL ACERCA DE NUESTRO ENTRENADOR DE CS:GO 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/JhiLwG07Rc — Team Heretics (@TeamHeretics) September 28, 2020

Heretics statement mentioned that they reviewed the VOD’s diligently and found the coach guilty of the exploit.

They also stated that they value the ban and integrity in Esports is most important.

The termination come at the time of completion of his first year with Heretics.

The instances of the bug abuse came when he was trialing with the team not officially announced.

The coach’s ban adds to his permanent ban from Valve when he was involved with Epsilon as their substitute for a match fixing scandal.

Morgan was one of the 37 coaches banned till now whose ban periods have been varied with careful details in mind by the ESIC.

