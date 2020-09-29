Gambit announced that groove will coach the the team on a temporary basis after F_1N was 1 of the 37 coaches who got banned for the use of the spectator bug.

The 37 year old will join the team after F_1N was found to have used the bug on 6 maps between 2017 and 2020.

F_1N has been banned for 8.75 months and was also suspended by Gambit on September 5.

As a result of an investigation conducted by @ESIC_official, there were found several instances of Spectator bug usage (on top of previously mentioned match vs AGO on February 17th 2020) by Ivan «F_1N» Kochugov. [1/3] https://t.co/nZhUdnmhs3 — Gambit Esports (@GambitEsports) September 28, 2020

During the confession period he admitted to have used the bug at OGA Counter Pit Season 7 in a match against AGO.

He claimed that he only used the bug at only in that particular instance on February 17,2020.

Coach bug confession Read: https://t.co/0QgHdE2As8 — Ivan F_1N Kochugov (@F_1Ncsgo) September 4, 2020

But ESIC found multiple instance of him using the bug, the first instance was found back in June’17,at the closed qualifier of the CIS Minor.

Gambit issued a statement that they were disappointed of the outcome of the investigation.

Konstantin Pikiner will temporarily assume head coach position. [3/3] — Gambit Esports (@GambitEsports) September 28, 2020

But will accept the result of the ban for fair play and they will not tolerate such abuse of bugs.

The finished their statement when they announced that groove will the temporary approach.

groove has played for teams like emax and Virtus.pro and switched to coaching in 2009.

He coached for teams like k23, UNiTED and Moscow Five at the tale end of 1.6.

Later he joined Gambit currently holding the position of CEO within the org.

Gambit Youngster’s Roster:

Abay ‘Hobbit’ Khasenov

Timofey ‘interz’ Yakushin

Sergey ‘Ax1Le’ Rykhtorov

Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov

Vladislav ‘nafany’ Gorshkov

Anton ‘supra’ Tšernoba



Konstantin ‘⁠groove’ Pikiner(coach)