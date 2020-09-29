Welcome to our 2020 fantasy football stock watch, in which we’ll examine who’s trending up or down in fantasy after each week.

Week 3 wasn’t as injury-filled as the previous slate of NFL games, but now we’re heading into the final group of contests before bye weeks begin, so we’re getting a really good picture of where certain players are at now that we have a larger sample size to look at.

So, as we do every week, let’s begin with the good news for fantasy owners about some of the QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs we watched, followed by the bad news:

Stock up

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

I had him here last week and I’m putting him here again: there will be a lot of garbage time in Cincy this year. And garbage time means the yards will continue pile up.

RB David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Tarik Cohen tore his ACL, so Montgomery could be in for more work, particularly catching passes from Nick Foles.

RB Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

Cam Akers was out, Malcolm Brown is the No. 2 (for now), and Henderson has fully taken over in the backfield for the Rams.

WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

Now that the Hawks have let Russ is cook, it’s meant his wideouts are on the rise.

WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

I thought the rookie would be slow to start and stymied by the fact that Dak Prescott had to feed Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Nope! He’s caught at least five catches in each of his first three games.

TE Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears

Could Nick Foles taking over mean more work for the vet? It seemed that way against the Falcons (six catches, 60 yards, two touchdowns).

TE Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts

You could have chalked up his Week 2 to Jack Doyle being out. But he caught three footballs for 50 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 WITH Doyle active. Arrow is pointing up.

Stock down

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

It’s not time to panic! But heading into Week 4, he’s 12th among quarterbacks in fantasy scoring. There are probably better days ahead, but thus far, he’s not living up to where he was drafted.

RB Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

You thought he could fight through the Bengals’ offensive line problems like he did last year, but he’s averaging 3.2 ypc and he’s being taken off the field for Giovani Bernard on many passing downs. Uh-oh.

RB Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

This was the week for him to break out of an early-season funk, and to be fair, he hasn’t been THAT bad from a yardage point of view. But Kyler Murray gets the ball more when he’s close to the goal line and Drake hasn’t gotten much in the way of receiving work. That’s a problem.

RB Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens

The usage is very much down and the backfield is crowded. Not great.

WR DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

He’s not bad by any stretch. But Robbie Anderson is getting more attention than we all thought, which caps Moore’s WR1 potential.

WR Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

Time to be alarmed — he isn’t getting the kind of attention that he was last season.

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

If Jackson isn’t as good as he was in 2019, then Andrews will continue struggle as well.