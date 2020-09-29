You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 4 of fantasy football in 2020.

But it’s likely there aren’t as many things written about who you should be dropping to grab those players. That’s what this weekly column — keep ’em or dump ’em! — will hopefully answer for you: Some help in the debate over who you should keep or drop in order to improve your team.

Week 3 wasn’t as injury-filled as Week 2, but there are still some intriguing names on the waiver wire, so you’ll need to drop some players. Let’s dive in:

1. RB Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams

Since his Week 1 explosion, he’s seen a huge decrease in carries and targets. But the Rams are one injury to Darrell Henderson away or one Sean McVay mind-change away from Brown being relevant again.

VERDICT: Keep him

2. RB Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions

I didn’t list D’Andre Swift here because if you’re in a keeper league, he’s got a future in fantasy. But Johnson had just three carries, Swift had zero … and the ageless Adrian Peterson had 22 for 75 yards. I think you if you have the room on your bench, you hold on to him in case Peterson goes down at some point. But if you have a target to grab on the waiver wire, it’s safe to let him go.

VERDICT: Drop him

3. TE Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns

The Browns are run-heavy and Hooper has gotten no more than four targets in each of his first three games. Tight end is super deep this year, so you can safely drop him.

VERDICT: Drop him

4. WR Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts

I saw some people pick him up in deep leagues, mostly with speculation over who could grab the vacated catches left behind by the injured Parris Campbell. Michael Pittman Jr. got hurt against the Jets, but I think there are some better wide receiver options you could target this week.

VERDICT: Drop him

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

5. RB Matt Breida, Miami Dolphins

This is clearly Myles Gaskin’s backfield now after Breida got just three carries last week. You just may have to hang on to Breida in case of a Gaskin injury.

VERDICT: Keep him

6. WR Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals

He missed Sunday’s game against the Lions with a groin injury and before that, he had 57 yards against the Washington Football Team. In that offense, there’s always upside behind DeAndre Hopkins, so hang on to him.

VERDICT: Keep him

7. QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Blerg. Without Saquon Barkley, his value takes a big hit and if he’s not doing a ton with his legs — he did have 49 yards rushing last week — all that upside is gone.

VERDICT: Drop him