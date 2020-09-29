DOTA 2 NEWS: Viking.gg dominate Game 3 against Khan; NiP will play against Viking.gg in Lower-bracket final of BTS Pro Series 3. The Khan vs Viking.gg went right down to the wire and Viking took game 3 in 35 minutes. Viking.gg & NiP will play for a spot in the Grand Finals of Beyond the Summit Pro Series 3 Europe/CIS.

The series between Khan & Viking.gg was full of nail-biting and game changing moments. The series went to 3 games as Khan levelled out the series after winning game 2. Tobi’s Chaos Knight & Shad’s Lifestealer completely dominated Game 3.

In game 1, Khan lost a early advantage and were playing catch up the whole game. They showed some signs of a comeback but Viking.gg were having none of that. Shad, with some smart rotations, on the Spectre, was able to take the mid-game away from Khan and sealed the win within 34 minutes.

Game 2 between these teams was incredible as Khan turned up the heat with mlg winner playing mid-lane Lina. TA200, on Sven, dominated the team fights with God’s Strength and took the game away from Viking.gg. With some smart pushing, they soon levelled the series.

Game 2 of Khan vs. VikinGG is really heating up 😳 It’s no surprise of course… only ONE of these teams can move on for #BTSProSeries EU/CIS so they’re both fighting hard 👀 📺 https://t.co/VZnt4kO1Z3

🗣️ @KillerPigeon & @jmvincento pic.twitter.com/H6O7dpFMgD — Beyond the Summit (@BeyondTheSummit) September 29, 2020

Once Game 3 started, Viking.gg made their intentions very clear with some great rotation. Quick, precise efficient pick-offs soon ensured that they could secure Roshan twice. They took Game 3 in 35 minutes with a 20K net-worth lead.