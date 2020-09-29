Doc Rivers to Rockets: The 7-year head coach of the Clippers is out of LA and is said to have a line of suitors ready to snatch him up

Doc Rivers and the Clippers parted ways after the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in the semi-finals. There is always a fall guy, and the Clippers chose to make Doc theirs. They blew double-digit leads in 3 straight games and fell to a very young Nuggets team. The Clippers have a 0-8 record under Doc when they have a shot at the WCF.

All this, along with the Clippers failing to capitalize on an excellent bench and the inclusion of Kawhi and PG would have led to the decision.

Doc seems just what Rockets need

The Rockets are a bunch of excellent players, who cannot manage to win as a team. Doc Rivers can provide everything that led to a potential D’Antoni dismissal. Doc Rivers has been known to get teams to thrive on defense, as seen in his 2008 Celtics Championship. Defense is an area Rockets need help in.

The Rockets bench is a bunch of good players, who D’Anotni did not put enough faith in. Rivers has been known to elevate his bench players and that would make work easier for the Rockets stars. He can also work with the stars and fix their individual issues. Harden often stops taking mid-range shots in the Playoffs, and when he fails to connect from the deep, it sends him on a spiral. Russ often stops sharing the ball, when his team is in a spot. Doc can amend both the issues as players have been known to listen to him when they won’t listen to anyone else.

The only hiccup in this would be money. Rockets owner has recently taken a $300 mil loan to keep his business afloat. Will they able to offer the money for Rivers?

76ers another viable location for Doc Rivers

The Sixers were persuing Rockets ex-head coach Mike D’Antoni furiously but that was before Doc Rivers became available. Rivers seems a great match for the Sixers, and they may also try and make a good chase for Rivers as head coach.

Either way, whatever team takes up Doc Rivers has a lot to achieve from the appointment.