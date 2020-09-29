The ongoing wildfires in California have burned over 3.8 million acres and damaged thousands of homes and properties in the region.

For Danica Patrick, the devastation of the California wildfires hit extremely close to home.

Back in 2009, Patrick purchased a vineyard on Howell Mountain in Napa Valley and started the wine company, Somnium. This weekend, the fires hit parts of her property, and Patrick had the real concern that all of her work and dedication to that land over the past decade would be lost.

She took to Instagram on Monday and shared her thoughts on the wildfires. She also offered the update that her property was mostly spared by the fires. (Swipe through the Instagram post to see the other images)

Patrick wrote:

I have been thinking a lot about what the lesson is in the fire that came through my property last night.

•

I finally cried this morning at the idea that something I have spent so much time, money, effort, passion, patience, and did I mention money, on….. could just be gone. The dirt is still there but it’s almost impossible to get insurance because of how many fires have come through. Thanks a lot for that. So it will require the next level of all of those things I have already invested.

•

Then I stopped…… and thought, tonight I am going to bring a (expletive) ton of Somnium over to my friends house and honor what the project ACTUALLY stands for in my heart….. and that’s to connect. To sit at the table with loved ones and share life with each other. No phones (unless you need to capture a great moment🤪). Open hearts. Honest sharing. Tears. Laughs. The real (expletive).

•

The name somnium means dream in Latin. And the bottle has a red dot that implies – you are here. So, I invite you to join me tonight in opening up some wine with someone or many that you love and just have a blast. Tell stories and connect. Be present. Be here now. ✨

•

As for an actual update….. your prayers and good vibes worked!!!!! Somehow the fires went mostly around the actual blocks! Thank you thank you thank you. ❤️ now let’s have a party to honor AND celebrate that we had some luck in 2020!!!!!

•

The second picture is me 10 years ago when we had just started the planting process. There was a lot of rock on the land. Man has it been a journey!

