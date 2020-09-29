Danica Patrick confirmed in July that she and Aaron Rodgers broke up after more than two years of dating. And since then, the retired NASCAR driver hasn’t said too much about her relationship or breakup — other than posting vague reflections on Instagram and occasionally responding to trolls in her mentions.

But while on The Rachel Hollis Show recently, Patrick opened up about how she says she’s grown after this relationship. She said she’s still identifying what she wants from a partner and is also OK if that changes, too.

“I have never experienced growth without pain,” Patrick said on the Quibi show. She continued: