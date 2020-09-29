The American Rifler Floppy seems to have changed his mind staying with his current roster, possibly moving to EU to play with the new C9 roster.

According to a report from Dekay of DBLTAP, the 20 year old will stay with C9.

Even though it was publicly announced that the former ATK roster will stick together.

The decision since has back tracked probably even the teams AWPer oSee posting a cryptic tweet saying good bye.

The new roster currently built by the new GM HenryG will see Floppy be the 4th player to join the roster.

Already C9 has signed the likes of Alex, woxic and mezii.

The team also hired kassad as their coach.

HenryG said that the team will have an active sixth man, so only 2 players left to join the team if the reports are correct.

Floppy joined the current roster back at ATK when they performed well at ESL Pro League.

The roster was picked up by C9 in January but failed to perform.

Reports also suggest that C9 is yet to find a home for the JT led roster.

The roster currently 4th in the RMR standing will move to sixth with floppy’s omission.

C9 Roster if the move happens:

Alex “⁠ALEX⁠” McMeekin

William “⁠mezii⁠” Merriman

Özgür “⁠woxic⁠” Eker

Ricky “⁠floppy⁠” Kemery

Aleksandar “⁠kassad⁠” Trifunović (coach)