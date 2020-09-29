USATSI



The Seattle Seahawks dodged a major bullet with Chris Carson’s injury, potentially having their starting running back for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, a MRI confirmed Carson has a minor knee sprain and his ligaments are intact after a scary knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Carson had a knee sprain after the game, and went into further detail Monday.

Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle that Carson had a first-degree knee sprain and wouldn’t rule him out of Sunday’s game, declaring “we’ll just have to see how that goes.” Carson was clutching his knee after Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill landed on him well past the running back being down on the ground after a tackle. Hill will reportedly be fined for the hit, which could have resulted in major knee damage for Carson.

“I was really pissed about that,” Carroll said to 710 ESPN Seattle, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported that it is considered a 1-2 week injury.

Carson has been one of the league’s most efficient running backs over the past three seasons, ranking fifth in the NFL with 2,538 rushing yards with 16 rushing touchdowns. Carson had 37 carries for 157 yards (4.2 yards per carry), but 12 catches for 93 yards and three receiving touchdowns. The Seahawks have been relying on Carson to carry the running game until Rashaad Penny is fully recovered from an ACL injury suffered last December, going with a combination of Carson and Carlos Hyde until Penny’s return.

Hyde recorded just 57 yards on 16 carries this season, but should get the lions’ share of the carries with Carson on the mend for a week. Even though Carson is expected to be limited this week, it’s an excellent sign he didn’t suffer significant damage to a lower body that already has experienced a broken ankle and a fractured hip over the past three years.

The Seahawks will need Carson for a Super Bowl run, which they are already off to a hot start at 3-0 and Russell Wilson playing at a MVP level.