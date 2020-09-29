Champions League 2020/21 Draw: When and Where to watch the live telecast and streaming of CL draw in India.

The Champions League is back in action with the draw of group stages is set to be done on Thursday. The pots for the draw are set with the last round of play-offs will be completed on Wednesday.

The Premier League has Manchester United back in the contingent after a season-long exile in the Europa League. Whereas, Real Madrid back in Pot 1 as they conquered La Liga last season.

Bayern Munich, the treble winners are set to return with a solid squad. With multiple sources of power in the Champions League this season, there is no clear favourite as Manchester City and Liverpool also eyeing the highest prize.

The Champions League draw has been shifted back to Geneva at UEFA headquarters from Athens under a closed-door setup.

European football’s governing body confirmed the news on Tuesday, saying to stage the event in the Greek capital would “violate public health restrictions and constraints regarding indoor events” in the country.

Meanwhile, every year’s contender Barcelona seem to be at their weakest, and it is unlikely that the Catalan club will make it into the latter stages amidst the chaos at the club.

Juventus who have been aiming to win the title may come as a surprise under Andrea Pirlo, but it is unlikely they will be able to upset other teams in better form.

Nevertheless, it is a lengthy tournament and a single match can change the output of the tournament. The Champions League has the ability to be unpredictable.

Champions League 2020/21 Draw: When and where to watch?

India

The Champions League telecast rights in India are with the Sony Network. Whereas, one can live stream the event on its OTT platform SonyLiv.

Time: 9:30 PM IST