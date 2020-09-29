USATSI



The NFL announced Monday the Week 5 matchup between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots will be flexed from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS in a national window. This is the first game flexed by the league for the 2020 season, as Week 5 is the first week the league can practice its flex scheduling policy.

Even though the Broncos-Patriots game was moved to the late-afternoon slot, the announcement could come no later than 12 days before the game — which is why the decision was made Monday for a Week 5 game. The Minnesota Vikings-Seattle Seahawks game is in the “Sunday Night Football” slot, which won’t be flexed by the league.

The Patriots moving to a 4:25 p.m. ET national window is no surprise, given how impressive Cam Newton has been in his first three games with New England (2-1). Newton has completed 68.1% of his passes for 714 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions (89.8 rating) while rushing for 149 yards and four touchdowns. The Patriots will be in the 4:25 p.m. ET window for the second consecutive week, as they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.