Rumors of a Bradley Beal trade to a Los Angeles team will definitely be fueled by the latest news of the All Star shooting guard buying a $6.8 million house in Venice.

Drafted in 2012 with the 3rd overall pick by the Wizards, Beal has been in the spotlight despite a lack of team success. The 27-year-old had a personal best scoring season this year, ranking second in the NBA in points per game at a whopping 30.5.

Many people believe that the Clippers erred in not trading for him instead of going for Paul George last summer.

Bradley Beal’s new house in Los Angeles

Beal’s house in Venice, a hip neighbourhood of Los Angeles, is a sprawling 7200 square feet mansion. There are 5 bedrooms, 9 baths, a wine cellar and a movie theater complete with a full basement. The house is the costliest in the neighbourhood and has been newly built over this year.

Also Read: “It’s getting ridiculous”- Bradley Beal reacts to getting ‘snubbed’ from the All NBA Teams

The driveway through the front yard is lined with drought-resistant plants on either side. The interiors of the mansion are decked in all whites. There’s a state of the art home security system that protects the property from intruders.

Why Beal to Los Angeles rumors make sense

While neither the Clippers nor the Lakers have the draft picks to entice the Wizards into a trade, they definitely have some good assets.

Besides, it’s been 2 seasons since the shooting guard played on a winning team. He has proved that he can win games on his own with his offense in the regular season.

If I was Denver, I’d only do this trade for Bradley Beal… — JohnnyG (@GamboaJs) September 29, 2020

With running mates like Kawhi, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Beal can emerge as a superstar on his own. He’s certainly the life and blood of the Wizards team today.

Also Read: Lakers wanted Jimmy Butler trade in 2019 after Anthony Davis was acquired

The Clippers may have messed up in July 2019 by going for Paul George. But trading him to the Wizards in exchange for Beal might serve to undo that error.