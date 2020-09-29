Bobby Roode makes WWE return. The Glorious One last appeared in the WWE all the way back March at Elimination Chamber.

Former WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode made his return on tonight’s episode of RAW. He was unveiled by his former tag team partner Dolph Ziggler as Drew McIntyre’s surprise challenger for the WWE Championship in tonight’s main event.

Drew had issued an open challenge earlier in the day for anyone who had yet to face him for the title. Ziggler seemed to have found a way to shoehorn himself in the match. However, it was revealed that he was laying the foundation for a surprise.

Roode, a former NXT Champion who lost his title to McIntyre, finally got a chance at revenge. A win would have given him his first ever World Title in the WWE. Ziggler, who also has history with McIntyre, helped Roode get the upperhand in the match.

Roode eventually set up for the Glorious DDT. However, a Glasgow Kiss knocked him out momentarily. McIntyre tried to finish the match with a Claymore but Ziggler got on the way of the first one. Roode finally connected the Glorious DDT but the WWE Champ managed to kick out before laying Roode out with the Claymore for the win.

Roode last appeared in the WWE at Elimination Chamber. He has not been seen since because of the travel restrictions that have arisen due to Covid-19. On the June 22 episode of Raw, it was announced that Roode and Ziggler were traded to the Raw brand.

