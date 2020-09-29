Description: BNV Vs INT Fantasy Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Newly promoted Benevento get thrusted right in the thick of things with Inter Milan awaiting them today

Life for newly promoted Benevento couldn’t have gotten off to a better start in Serie A. Taking on Sampdoria in their season opener, the side showed why it was worthy of plying its attributes in the echelons of Italian football with fortitude, guile and robustness all coming to the fore for the club.

Partaking in a five goal cracker, Benevento ended up emerging unscathed from the contest to thrown open life in the league with a win to their name. It’s a performance which holds them in solid stead ahead of today’s impending face off against Inter Milan, a tie which will truly test their will, valour and resolve.

Inter Milan were embroiled in an akin attacking feast in their season opener. Up against Fiorentina, the side was engaged in a seven goal cliff-hangers, one which persistently switched hands all across the affair before finally deciding to nestle in Inter Milan’s hands who managed to manoeuvre their way to the winner.

BNV Vs INT Fantasy Probable Winner

While far from a convincing result, the performance showed that Inter Milan are going to be very much involved in this season’s title skirmish as well. They missed out on the title by the solitary point last season but the manner in which Conte overhauled the club’s gameplan in his debut season at the side won everyone over.

This should be a way easier win for Inter Milan with the visitors going on a rampage against the newcomers today.

Probable Playing 11

Nicolas and Federico are both going to sit this fixture out for the home team in lieu of their current injuries.

Vecino‘s injury attributes to his absence from the day’s clash.

Benevento

Montipo, Letizia, Glik, Caldirola, Foulon, Ionita, Schiattarella, Dabo, Insigne, Lapadula, Caprari

Inter Milan

Handanovic, D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni, Hakimi, Brozovic, Sensi, Barella, Young, Sanchez, Lukaku

Match Details

Serie A 2020-21

Match: Benevento Vs Inter Milan

Date And Time: 30th September, Wednesday- 9:30pm IST

Venue: Stadio Ciro Vigorito, Benevento

Where To Watch: Sony Ten 1/HD

Top Scorer

Benevento

Inter Milan

Bygone Encounter

Sampdoria Vs Benevento: 2-3

Inter Milan Vs Fiorentina: 4-3

BNV Vs INT Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

When you are hailed for your performance despite letting in two goals, you know you did something right. While all the plaudits were crooned for Benevento’s attack, shot stopper Lorenzo Montipo didn’t go unnoticed with his sensational girt and fortitude taking over the side’s defence.

Defenders

They might have been hit for four goals the last time around but Inter Milan will hardly be deterred by that defensive lapse. This was the finest defence in the league the last time around, a stringent and well versed backline working under the tutelage of one of the most sublime defensive managers in the world.

We begin with CB Danio D’Ambrosio who scored on the day. Slotting in next to him is new signing Achraf Hakimi, a player who showed why he was so highly coveted by the side with an assist in his first affair.

Completing the set of picks from the side is CB Stefan de Vrij, a player whose pathbreaking season the last time around made him the talk of the town.

Midfielders

Popping with an assist for his side against Fiorentina, Nicolas Barella showed why he’s one of the side’s most massively improved names ever since Conte’s advent. We have Stefano Sensi also being in indulged in from the side with him looking to remind everyone of his acumen, one which was amply on display prior to his injury.

Elsewhere, the new entrants will see us opt for an akin duo for this forthcoming scrimmage. Its one comprising of Pasquale Schiattarella and Artur Ionita, two defensively minded midfielders who form a stronghold bastion right infront of the team’s defence.

Strikers

Scoring in his first fixture this season, striker Romelu Lukaku is our first pick from the visiting setup. Partnering him up is Alexis Sanchez, someone who will be looking to show why Inter Milan moved to make his loan move permanent this season.

Meanwhile, his assist the last time around sees Gianluca Caprari be our sole pick from the home setup.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The goal he registered against Fiorentina will see Romelu be our captain for today while Hakimi is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Montipo, Hakimi, Danilo, Vrij, Ionita, Pasquale, Nicolas, Sensi, Romelu, Alexis, Caprari

