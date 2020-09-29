The Turkish aim lord XANTARES has signed a new contract with BIG which lasts until the end of 2021.

The contract signing came just ahead of their ESL Pro League Season 12 Playoffs, where they will face Spirit in the Quarter-Finals.

It was announced on Monday that XANTARES will stay with the World no 5 team until the end of 2021.

The former Space Soldiers player has been the integral part of the BIG line up when he joined the team back in December’18.

Get ready for another year of highlights: we are delighted to announce that @XANTAREScsgo will continue being a BIG player through 2021! 🏆 📰 https://t.co/gPfLtjBUVF#GOBIG pic.twitter.com/cWs4o1jT7O — BIG (@BIGCLANgg) September 28, 2020

He has averaged an impressive 1.15 HLTV rating for the German team.

The team reached the World no 1 rank and spent 8 weeks in the spot.

They won the DreamHack Masters Spring and cs_summit 6 before the player break to reach the top ranking.

XANTARES said that he is delighted over the contract extension and hope to achieve great success with the team in the coming year.

BIGTARES Read: https://t.co/RjI46cStTQ — İsmailcan Dörtkardeş (@XANTAREScsgo) September 28, 2020

The Germain went 5-2 in the group stage of the Pro league.

They silenced their critics with their performances, after finishing last place at ESL One Cologne.

often XANTARES has been considered as an online player.

After the pandemic with LAN’s returning we could get to see what he is really made of.