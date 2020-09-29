Description: BHA Vs MUN Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Both these sides meet for the second time in three days as either vies to progress from the fixture.

In case the foregone outing between the two at the weekend in the Premier League was anything to go by, we are going to be regaled in a cliffhanger when Brighton and Manchester go at loggerheads today.

The two were engulfed in an enticing and ravishing contest at the weekend, a five goal thriller which had all the twists and turns needed to make a match a humdinger. Tantalisingly poised all across the fixture, the clash didn’t settle into Manchester United’s hands till the final whistle with VAR rewarding a penalty in their favour right in the 96th minute.

Elsewhere, Brighton were left ruing the set of events which unravelled right at the finish. The side looked to have earned a well deserved draw for itself but destiny had other plans with the five goal thriller failing to swing the side’s way.

BHA Vs MUN Fantasy Probable Winner

It was a defeat which the club hardly deserved though. Not only did they match they opponents toe to toe but were far better on the day.

The home side will be looking to utilise that resplendent showing when the two square off against each other in the Carabao Cup today. This is going to be an extremely closely contested affair with Manchester United just about scampering to a one goal win on the day.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

The trio of Jose, Florin and Walton will all be out of action for Brighton today owing to injuries while Yves is suspended for the tie.

Brighton

Steele, Veltman, Burn, Dunk, Bernardo, Propper, Sanders, Jahanbakhsh, Gross, Mac Allister, Maupay

Manchester United

Henderson, Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Williams, Fred, Matic, James, Van de Beek, Lingard, Ighalo

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Brighton Vs Manchester United Fourth Round

Date And Time: 1st, October, Thursday- 11:30pm IST

Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton

Top Goal Scorer

Brighton

Maupay: 3 Goals, 1 Assist

Manchester United

Fernandes: 1 Goal, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

Brighton Vs Manchester United: 2-3

Goal-Keeper

After an exceptional season for Sheffield United, Manchester United knew they couldn’t afford to let Dean Henderson slip. They immediately brought him back under their form, tying him down to a new deal in the process.

And while he’s still to get a chance in the Premier League, he’s gotten his debut for the side in the Carabao Cup. He had a solid maiden match as well, one which sees him be the watchdog of our sticks for the encounter.

Defenders

Harry Maguire is turning out to be one of the worst transfers ever in a long time. The Manchester United CB offers extremely little, a player far from being the captain of the side, let alone the most highly prized defender in the league ever.

However, his ability to latch onto the headers and a role in every fixture sees us opt for him today. Slotting in next to him is Eric Bailly who was a rock for the side in the third round with fullback Brandon Williams completing the trio of picks from the side.

Elsewhere, new singing Joel Veltman is all set to show why Brighton decided to reign him in this season to make the robust player our pick from the home side.

Midfielders

After a goal inside twenty minutes on his debut, Donny van de Beek had a way subdued contest against Luton in the Carabao Cup. However, his calibre is well documented, someone whose ability to turnover possession makes him our pick for the encounter.

Juan Mata showed why you just can’t afford to leave him out when he’s in fluent touch. On a day when his side huffed and puffed, he pulled off the one goal for his team to ensure they went past the finishing line.

The hosts meanwhile will see a three man setup be instilled in our side. Its one which begins with the services of Alireza Jahanbakhsh, someone who is finally earning his living at the club by scoring in two straight matches.

Joining up is Pascal Gross, an enterprising performer, someone who is always a threat in attacking sorties. Davy Propper wraps up the ambit from the side given his multifaceted style of play.

Strikers

He had an abject encounter the last time around but his ability to score the occasional goal along with his assured participation today sees Odion Ighalo complete our set of picks.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Mata’s goal against Luton sees him captain our team while Alireza is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Dean, Bailly, Williams, Harry, Joel, Mata, Donny, Propper, Gross, Alireza, Ighalo

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.