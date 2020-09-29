AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women – 30 September 2020 (Brisbane)

Australia Women will take on New Zealand Women in the 3rd game of the 3 game T20 series which will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. This match is almost a formality as Australia have already clinched the series.

Australia have dominated the series so far and have already clinched the series. They would definitely want to complete the clean-sweep in this game whereas the Kiwis have looked good in patches and they will rely on their senior players to have some say in this game.

Pitch Report – The pitch is a little bit on the slower side and this will be played on the same pitch as the last one so, the winning captain would be tempted to bat here.

Match Details :

Time:- 9.15 AM, Date: 30 September 2020

Probable XI for both sides:-

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince.

New Zealand Women – Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Lauren Down.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Delissa Kimmince, and Megan Schutt

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy is a top-notch player and was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the recent Women’s T20 World Cup. She was brilliant in the last game with bat as well as behind the stumps and is an un-droppable option.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Batters

The batting duo of M Lanning (Price 9.5) and R Haynes (Price 8.5) will be our batters from Australia. Both of them are really talented players and have been in decent touch in the tournament so far. Lanning has scored 50 runs in the series so far whereas Haynes has scored 63 runs. Both of them are good players and will be picked.

S Bates (Price 9.5) will be our batter from New Zealand. Bates is an experienced player and there is no need for any stats to prove her class and she has been brilliant in the series as well. She has scored 55 runs in the series and has picked a wicket as well in her bowling.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy All-Rounders

J Jonassen (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Australian side. Jonassen is a brilliant spinner and the dryness of this pitch will definitely assist her on this track. She has picked 70 T20I wickets in 81 games and was on fire during the World-Cup. She has been bowling well in this series as well.

S Devine (Price 10.5) and A Kerr (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Kiwis. Devine is yet another T20 superstar with some illustrious stats under her name, she will open the innings for her side and will bowl her full quota of overs. She has scored 38 runs in the series and has picked three wickets as well whereas Kerr also picked a wicket in the last game and she is also a talented all-rounder.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Bowlers

L.Tahuhu (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from New Zealand. Tahuhu will lead the bowling line-up for the Kiwis and has picked 60 wickets in 59 T20I games. She has picked a couple of wickets in this series as well.

M.Schutt (Price 9), G Wareham (Price 8.5), and D Kimmince (Price 8.5) will be our picks from the Australian side. All three of them are leading the line of Australia’s bowling and have been taking wickets for fun. Schutt has picked four wickets, Wareham has picked three wickets whereas Kimmince has picked five wickets in the series so far. This trio cannot be dropped.

Match Prediction: Australia Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Alyssa Healy

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

All the captain’s pick + Megan Schutt and Suzie Bates.

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.