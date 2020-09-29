Abdul Samad IPL 2020: The 18-year old player from Sunrisers Hyderabad was handed his IPL debut earlier in the day in Abu Dhabi.

During the 11th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abdul Samad announced himself in the cash-rich league via a huge six off Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

It all happened on the last delivery of the penultimate over when Samad hit a length-ball from Nortje in between deep mid-wicket and long-on for a proper six. Samad, 18, was included for this match in place of wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 18th over, Samad ended up scoring 12* (7) with the help of one four and a six in his debut IPL match.

Earlier, it was Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer who won the toss and chose to field. In what was a sluggish pitch, SRH did well to score 162/4 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow top-scored for Hyderabad with his 53 (48) inclusive of two fours and a six. Other than Bairstow’s fourth IPL half-century, the likes of captain David Warner (45) and batsman Kane Williamson (41) also contributed significantly at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

With bowling figures of 4-0-21-2, Capitals spearhead Kagiso Rabada was the pick of their bowlers. Apart from Rabada, veteran spinner Amit Mishra also picked a couple of wickets.

How Twitterati reacted:

So good to see another youngster from J&K get his IPL cap. #AbdulSamad got his @SunRisers cap this evening. Here’s hoping his career goes from strength to strength. pic.twitter.com/a9XRxdWNZW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 29, 2020

Wow Abdus Samad, that was sone blow! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 29, 2020

