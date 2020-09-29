Clemson • Jr • 6’6″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st We don’t see this changing anytime soon. And if you look at the Jets schedule, there’s a real chance this outfit struggles to win a game. This isn’t all on Sam Darnold but it’ll be close to impossible to pass on Trevor Lawrence here.

Oregon • Jr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Daniel Jones can’t survive behind the Giants O-line, as currently constituted. Sewell showed as a redshirt freshman that he was a grown man and he has a chance to be special in the NFL.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st The Bengals would love to have Sewell but they’ll “settle” for the best WR in this class. In Chase, Burrow gets a familiar face; the two combined for 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns a season ago.

Alabama • Jr • 5’10” / 182 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

5th Assuming the Football Team isn’t in the market for a quarterback, they’ll be looking to give Dwayne Haskins some proper weapons behind Terry McLaurin. Waddle was explosive against Missouri in the opener and he’s only going to get better with more playing time.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 228 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

2nd We love Gardner Minshew but we still don’t know if he’s the long-term answer at QB. And if Fields shows the improvement we expect him to in Year 2 with the Buckeyes, he could be a top-5 pick.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 203 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

2nd Corn Elder and Rasul Douglas have been solid in coverage through three games but both they’ll be restricted and unrestricted free agents after the season. Donte Jackson is the clearcut No. 1 and adding Surtain will give the Panthers two young, athletic, playmaking corners.

Penn State • Jr • 6’3″ / 244 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st As it stands, only Jerome Baker is under contract behind this season and Parsons has the type of freakish athleticism that we’ve come to expect in NFL linebackers — Isaiah Simmons, Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen, Devin White and Devin Bush just to name first-rounders from the last two drafts — and he’ll impact the Dolphins D from Day 1.

Miami (FL) • Soph • 6’7″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st Von Miller may be lost for the season due to injury and his contract is up following the 2021 season, when he’ll be 33 years old. Rousseau came out of nowhere in 2019, logging 15.5 sacks for the Hurricanes. He’s new to the position but there’s a lot to work with and he’d give Denver a much-needed spark off the edge.

Northwestern • Jr • 6’3″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

4th Slater was dominant at left tackle last season, and he played right tackle the two seasons before that, and his NFL future could be inside at guard. Wherever he ends up, he gives the Dolphins not only versatility, but an ability to start from Day 1.

Virginia Tech • Jr • 6’2″ / 207 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

1st The Falcons took AJ Terrell with their first-round pick in 2020 but the defense, especially in the secondary, has been problematic in the second half of games this season. Farley, who has opted out of the ’20 season, has the potential to become a special NFL talent.

Purdue • Soph • 5’9″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd Moore, who opted out. before the Big Ten announced it would in fact play football, has since opted in, which is fantastic news. In part because he’s electric and we’re all better off getting to see him on the field, but also because he played in just four games last season due to a hamstring injury. He’s one of the most dynamic playmakers in this draft class and a wide receiver trio of Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson and Moore would make life immeasurably easier for Kirk Cousins.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’4″ / 313 lbs Trai Turner is the right guard but the Chargers, who have had rookie first-rounder Justin Herbert under center the last two weeks, could be looking to upgrade the left guard position — and Wyatt Davis is the best interior lineman in this class.

Alabama • Jr • 6’1″ / 175 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

4th Five (!) Lions wideouts are in the final year of their deals, and while the team should re-up Kenny Golladay, adding Smith, arguably the best WR on Alabama’s roster last season, gives Matthew Stafford a well-rounded receiver who can come in and compete immediately.

Florida • Jr • 6’6″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st Where to start. It’s been a tough three weeks for the Eagles and the issues start with quarterback Carson Wentz. It’s unclear if the team will pay tight end Zack Ertz, and if the two sides go their separate ways, adding Pitts, who is coming off an eight-catch, 170-yard, four-TD performance in Florida’s 2020 debut, makes sense.

Alabama • Sr • 6’3″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

2nd Moses would have been in the first-round conversation had he come out after last season, but he tore his ACL in August 2019 and decided to return to Alabama where he flashed often in Saturday night’s win over Missouri. Nick Kwiatkoski is the Raiders best coverage LB but he’s currently battling injury, and he and Corey Littleton are the only two Las Vegas linebackers who are under contract after this season.

Michigan • Sr • 6’4″ / 272 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

46th POSITION RNK

4th This is more of a projection at this point but Paye is an athletic marvel who will only get better with more reps. And the good news is that the Big Ten is back and Paye will have a chance to prove he deserves first-round consideration. The Browns have Myles Garrett, who has been dominant, but there’s not much edge-rushing depth behind him.



Trey Lance



QB

North Dakota State • Soph • 6’4″ / 226 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

3rd It appears the Mitchell Trubisky experiment may have run its course; he was benched Sunday for Nick Foles and Foles has already been named the Week 4 starter. But Foles also isn’t a long-term answer, which brings us to Lance, who is short on experience but long on just about everything else you look for in an NFL quarterback.

Tennessee • Sr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd This is Kyler Murray’s team but the Cardinals have to be careful to not ask him to do too much too soon. The team passed on an offensive lineman in Round 1 this spring to grab Isaiah Simmons but Smith, who played tackle earlier in his career, is a road grader on the interior.



Dillon Radunz



T

North Dakota State • Sr • 6’6″ / 299 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

42nd POSITION RNK

11th We love Gardner Minshew but we still don’t know if he’s consistent enough to be the Jags starting QB. And if Fields has the type of college season we’re expecting, it may be hard to pass him up. And if you’re taking a franchise quarterback you’ll need to protect him; Radunz has been overshadowed by his teammate, QB Trey Lance, but he’s been dominant at left tackle for the Bisons.

Oregon • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

1st Holland, who officially opted out last week, plays mostly out of the slot where his physicality allows him to be disruptive in the passing game and an asset in run support. He also returns punts.

Alabama • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

1st Not surprisingly, 2019 first-rounder Jeffrey Simmons has been really good to start the season but he could use some help on the interior. Barmore, who missed Alabama’s opener with an injury, was a part-time player a year ago and has the type of potential that could see him work his way into the first-round conversation.

Florida State • Sr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

37th POSITION RNK

3rd Nasirlideen is still working his way back from a knee injury that ended his 2019 season and it remains to be seen if he ends up going this high. We love his athleticism, and the potential that comes along with it, and if he can stay healthy he has first-round abilities. The Pats, whose defense hasn’t been nearly as good as it was a year ago, could use depth in the secondary.

Georgia • Soph • 6’2″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

47th POSITION RNK

6th Rookie Trevon Diggs has a chance to be good but the Cowboys have six CBs who will either be restricted or unrestricted free agents after the season. And if we’ve learned anything from the first three weeks of the season it’s that Dallas’ defense still isn’t close to being fixed. Campbell is an intriguing height/weight/speed guy whom NFL teams will be watching closely this fall.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs The 49ers have five cornerbacks headed for unrestricted free agency and two more as exclusive rights free agents. Shaun Wade has a ton of big-game experience at Ohio State but he played mostly in the slot throughout his career and now the plan is for him to move to the outside in 2020. He’s not the playmaker of former teammates and first-rounders Damon Arnette and Jeffrey Okudah, but his versatility will make him an attractive option for CB-needy teams, especially if he can prove he can play outside.

Penn State • Soph • 6’5″ / 253 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

57th POSITION RNK

7th Bud Dupree is playing on the franchise tag, out of his mind — and right out of what the Steelers may be capable of paying him — especially since the team also has to re-up T.J. Watt. It’s why the Pittsburgh could look to the draft for its next freakishly athletic edge rusher. Oweh needs more reps but he’s flashed the type of potential that could make him special.

Missouri • Jr • 6’0″ / 232 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

3rd Bolton is one of the best players no one talked much about heading into the SEC season but imagine his speed and explosiveness alongside Tremaine Edmunds.

Penn State • Jr • 6’5″ / 259 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

2nd The Saints and Drew Brees have struggled to push the ball down the field but even if Brees retires after the season, Freiermuth is a weapon at all three levels of the defense and he’s an asset as a blocker in the run game too.

Clemson • Sr • 5’10” / 205 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

20th POSITION RNK

1st Leonard Fournette rushed for 103 yards against the Panthers in Week 2 but managed just 5 and 15 yards in the Bucs’ two other games. And while RB isn’t a huge need, Etienne is the best running back in this class and is a threat as a receiver too. One more weapon for Tom Brady and the Bucs, who currently look like the best team in the division.

North Carolina • Sr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

NA POSITION RNK

NA A former QB who made a close-to-seamless transition to linebacker got off to a strong start to the 2020 campaign for the Tar Heels. It he a top 32 pick? Not yet, but no one was talking about Jordyn Brooks that way either 12 months ago. The Packers need help in the middle of that defense and Surratt’s combination of smarts and athleticism would be an immediate upgrade.

Minnesota • Soph • 6’2″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

2nd Bateman will need to show he can consistently create separation. That said, he was one of the best pass catchers in college football last season and he would give Lamar Jackson a reliable target to complement Hollywood Brown, Mark Andrews and that potent running game.

Alabama • Sr • 6’6″ / 312 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

41st POSITION RNK

10th Leatherwood returned for his senior season and he’ll have an opportunity to earn his way into Round 1. He’s tough, consistent and rarely makes mistakes, and he’ll be part of a young offensive line tasked with protecting Trevor Lawrence.