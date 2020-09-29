The Los Angeles Dodgers have qualified for the MLB Playoffs the last seven seasons, reaching the World Series twice during that span. However, the storied organization hasn’t won a world championship since defeating the Oakland Athletics in 1988. The Dodgers, who posted a major league-best 43-17 record in 2020 en route to their eighth consecutive National League West title, have captured five of their six World Series crowns since relocating from Brooklyn in 1958.

The model is backing the Minnesota Twins to defeat the reigning AL champion Houston Astros in their Wild Card Series and advance to the AL Division Series. The Twins captured the AL Central title for the second consecutive year, finishing one game ahead of both the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox with a 36-24 record.

Despite losing two of three to the visiting Cincinnati Reds in its regular season-ending series, Minnesota posted a major league-best 24-7 record at home in 2020. Prior to that set, the Twins had won six in a row and 10 of 11 at Target Field. Avoiding a matchup against New York is a relief to Minnesota, which has been eliminated by the Yankees in its last four postseason appearances.

The offseason acquisition of Kenta Maeda paid off for the Twins as the Japanese right-hander went 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and major league-leading 0.75 WHIP. The 32-year-old limited opponents to a .168 batting average, the second-best mark in the AL, and allowed three runs or fewer in each of his 11 starts. Maeda is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in 24 career playoff games – three starts – and gave up just one hit with seven strikeouts and no walks over 4 2/3 innings in four relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers last postseason.

2020 MLB odds to win (via William Hill)

Los Angeles Dodgers +350

New York Yankees +600

Tampa Bay Rays +600

Minnesota Twins +1000

Oakland Athletics +1000

San Diego Padres +1000

Atlanta Braves +1100

Chicago White Sox +1400

Chicago Cubs +1500

Cleveland Indians +1500

Houston Astros +2200

Cincinnati Reds +3000

Miami Marlins +3000

St. Louis Cardinals +3000

Toronto Blue Jays +3000

Milwaukee Brewers +3500