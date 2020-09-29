The 24 year old Coach Chet announced his retirement from CS:GO after initial reports of him switching to VALORANT months ago.

The news came out a week ago by DBLTAP suggesting him switching to VALORANT after the ESL Pro League.

He might be exploring a coaching or organizational position in VALORANT teams for his future endeavors.

Today I retire from competitive CS:GO. A decision I’ve thought about for a while. Maybe I will be back one day as the game has done a lot for me. More news in the upcoming days. — Chet Singh (@chetsingh) September 28, 2020

The American had 4 month stint with 100 Thieves as kassad’s replacement in the team.

Although the team has struggled against the top teams.They beat Furia, Liquid and EG in the Pro League.

100 Thieves ended runner’s up at the event proving to be Chet’s last event in CS:GO.

Before joining 100 Thieves he coached the NRG team which later became EG.

The Stanislaw led team won the ESL One New York and StarSeries i-League Season 8. The results got the team to reach world no 1 for a brief period.

Chet left after a fall out with Stanislaw and a move to VALORANT was speculated. A last min offer from 100 T made him change his mind.

He was also offered the position of GM of an org which is still unknown.

100 Thieves Roster now:

Aaron “⁠AZR⁠” Ward

Justin “⁠jks⁠” Savage

Joakim “⁠jkaem⁠” Myrbostad

Jay “⁠Liazz⁠” Tregillgas

Sean “⁠Gratisfaction⁠” Kaiwai