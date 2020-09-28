Conor McGregor, who is at loggerheads with the UFC president Dana White, received a strong reaction from the Interim Lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje.

In the post UFC 253 presser, Dana White addressed Conor McGregor’s act of revealing private messages, and was critical on the Notorious One’s demands, that were showcased in the messages. The Notorious one in response, quashed White’s claims, and in turn accused him of lying.

This back-and-forth between Dana White and Conor McGregor is reverberating in the entire UFC circuit, and has evidently brought out a reaction from the interim Lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje’s Comes in Support Of Dana White

Justin Gaethje took to Twitter to reveal his side of things. In his post, The Highlight took the side of the boss, and chided McGregor for keeping his own interests and reservations at top, and then blaming Dana White for getting himself on hold.

“TheNotoriousMMA Not a good look lying on the boss. Anything to not look like a bitch. You had me in January I was calling on you left and right and not a peep. My manager asked if I wanted you after Tony but you know, fuck you. You never wanted it, you took the easy road kid.”

@TheNotoriousMMA Not a good look lying on the boss. Anything to not look like a bitch. You had me in January I was calling on you left and right and not a peep. My manager asked if I wanted you after Tony but you know, fuck you. You never wanted it, you took the easy road kid. https://t.co/O1xAhMwdju — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 28, 2020

Justin Gaethje, who made his way to the title match by beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, seemingly wanted to face McGregor first. However, even after not facing the Mystic Man, Gaethje is No.1 in the Lightweight rankings, and on October 24, he will meet Khabib Nurmagomedov in the ring, and will carry on opportunity to do the unprecedented.

