After a stupendous performance in this year’s playoffs, Jerami Grant will not be picking up his player option and will opt out of his $9 million contract.

Grant was a huge part of the Nuggets’ success in the postseason this past year. His defense on Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined with his offense, particularly in the Lakers series, has earned him plaudits from all quarters.

There’s an expectation that he will return to the Denver Nuggets on a higher-paid contract.

Jerami Grant to turn down player option in favour of a new contract

According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the combo forward who can also play as a small ball center will command somewhere between $14-16 million.

Grant, Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee are the 3 members of the Nuggets who will be free agents this offseason. Millsap will be expected to sign a team-friendly deal with Denver after making bank through the course of his previous contract with the franchise.

Plumlee will also be a low-maintenance signing. This will allow the Nuggets to sign Grant to a deal in keeping with his market value.

Grant has markedly improved his 3-point shooting this season. While the presence of Plumlee ensured that he didn’t have to play the center role much this season, he has shown during his time with the Thunder that he’s also up for that challenge.

Signing Grant to a new contract will be the foremost thing on the Nuggets’ front office agenda for the offseason.