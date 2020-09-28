Gurkeerat Singh Mann: The all-rounder from Punjab has been included into RCB’s playing XI for their match against Mumbai Indians.

During the 10th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Dubai, Mumbai Indians have won the toss and chose to field in their third match this season.

Coming on the back of their maiden IPL 2020 victory, Mumbai have had to make a forced change to their XI as batsman Saurabh Tiwary isn’t fit to play. Tiwary, 30, has been replaced by his junior from Jharkhand in Ishan Kishan.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore have made as many as three changes to their Playing XI in their search for an apt combination. In the process, RCB have handed debuts to Australia spinner Adam Zampa and Sri Lanka all-rounder Isuru Udana.

Udana, who remains the only Sri Lankan player to take part in IPL 2020, is playing his first match in the biggest T20 league around the world. Zampa, on the other hand, had played a couple of seasons (2016-17) for Rising Pune Supergiant.

Udana, who has played 30 T20Is for Sri Lanka, was acquired by RCB at his base price of INR 50 lakh during this year’s auction. Having played in the Bangladesh Premier League, Afghanistan Premier League and the Mzansi Super League, RCB’s fans would be eager to watch the debutant.

Who has Gurkeerat Singh Mann replaced in today’s match?

Apart from Zampa and Udana, Punjab all-rounder Gurkeerat Singh Mann has also been included into the Playing XI by Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. The 30-year old player was bought by RCB for his base price of INR 50 lakh before IPL 2019.

The right-hand batsman was part of a match-winning 144-run partnership for the fourth wicket alongside Shimton Hetmyer in Royal Challengers’ last IPL 2019 match. While one expected RCB to play him from the first match itself, it might become a case of better late than never.

3️⃣ changes to our lineup from our previous game.

Mann has replaced fast bowler Umesh Yadav in this match. In a bid to balance their Playing XI, Bangalore have also benched wicket-keeper batsman Joshua Philippe and pacer Dale Steyn.