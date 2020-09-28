Early in the 2020 NFL schedule, a number of surprising teams are emerging. The 2-0 Chicago Bears (+3) look to keep their positive momentum going against the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a battle between teams seemingly going in opposite directions. The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills (-2.5) are off to strong starts, making for difficult NFL picks on Sunday. In addition,, the Las Vegas Raiders (+5) put their 2-0 record on the line against the New England Patriots in a classic matchup that could be part of many NFL parlays.

To top off a jam-packed slate, arguably the NFL’s game of the year awaits on Monday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Which NFL bets should you make in a jam-packed week? Before you make any Week 3 NFL predictions and picks, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters Week 3 on a major heater: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through two weeks of this season, he is 26-10 on his NFL best bets, a 72.2 percent cash rate.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL picks against the spread.

Now, Hammer has locked in three NFL best bets for Week 3. If you parlay them, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Week 3 NFL expert picks

Goldberg says the host Cardinals (-5.5) will dismantle the winless Lions and cover the spread. The Cardinals are getting it done on both sides of the ball this season, highlighting optimism for the present and future. Kyler Murray is completing 67 percent of his passes as a sophomore quarterback, with the Heisman Trophy winner also leading the NFL with 7.5 yards per carry as a runner. He is flanked by wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who leads the NFL with 22 catches through two weeks, while Kenyan Drake is among the top 15 rushers in the league.

Defensively, the Cardinals have a notable trio of standouts, with Chandler Jones anchoring the pass rush, Budda Baker making plays from the safety position and Patrick Peterson locking down the opposition at cornerback. To this point, the Cardinals are seventh in the NFL in total defense, allowing only 341 yards per game and rank eighth in passing defense, holding opponents to less than 225 yards per contest.

Arizona has also done its best work in stopping opponents on third down and keeping them out of the end zone. The Cardinals rank first in the league on third down, allowing only a 26.1 percent conversion rate, and Arizona ranks second in allowing only 17.5 points per game this season.

How to make Week 3 NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on Bears vs. Falcons and Chiefs vs. Ravens, the Monday Night Football showdown to determine AFC supremacy. In one of those games, Hammer sees a complete mismatch, creating a spread that’s way off. You can only see his best bets at SportsLine.

What are Hammer’s top Week 3 NFL expert picks? Which side of Bears vs. Falcons and Chiefs vs. Ravens do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg’s Week 3 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper who’s on a 26-10 heater.

